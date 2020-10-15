Watch Pop Smoke’s posthumous video for “Diana,” featuring King Combs and Calboy

Tracy Awino/Bleacher ReportRappers King Combs and Calboy and friends take us to the streets of Brooklyn, New York in the new music video for the remix to Pop Smoke‘s “Diana.”
The visual features footage of Pop Smoke doing his famous “Woo” dance and celebrating with his team, with other shots of him recording in the studio.
“Diana” was standout track from Pop’s debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, featuring King Combs. Chicago rapper Calboy joined the remix on the deluxe version of the album.
The video represents the anticipated impact of Pop’s successful career in hip-hop before he was shot and killed during a home invasion in February, at a house he was staying at in Los Angeles. Four individuals have been charged with Pop’s murder and are currently awaiting trial. The case is still actively under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Pop’s final release before his death was his Meet the Woo Vol. 2 mixtape, which was preceded by his debut album, which hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart in July, with all 19 tracks landing on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart.
The 20-year-old rapper was a leading figure in Brooklyn’s drill music scene, with breakout singles like “Welcome to the Party” and “Dior,” from his debut Meet the Woo mixtape.
By Carena Liptak
