Watch Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament complete #TrickShot4Snowy after Eddie Vedder challenge
Kevin Mazur/WireImagePearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament is the latest rocker to take part in the #TrickShot4Snowy charity campaign.
After his band mate Eddie Vedder challenged him, Ament successfully completed a trick shot by banking in a basketball from across a skate park. You can watch Ament’s sports heroics now via Pearl Jam’s Twitter.
The #TrickShot4Snowy campaign was started by the Calgary Flames hockey team in honor of their assistant general manager, Chris Snow, who’s been diagnosed with ALS. Much like the Ice Bucket Challenge, #TrickShot4Snowy hopes to raise money and awareness for the fight against ALS, only instead of dumping an ice cold bucket of water on your head, you attempt a sports trick shot and then challenge a friend to do the same.
Vedder’s #TrickShot4Snowy involved the grunge legend hitting a baseball while surfing.
As for who Ament challenged, he called out fellow bassist Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and former NBA player Brent Barry.
