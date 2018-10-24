Watch now: Tim McGraw teams up with world-famous “light painter” for “Neon Church” video

Columbia NashvilleTim McGraw has teamed up with world-renowned “light painter” Patrick Rochon to create a unique lyric video for his latest hit, “Neon Church.”

“We wanted to give the fans something really special with this lyric video,” Tim says, “and we were blown away with Patrick’s work. He’s an artist who uses light as paint and darkness as a canvas. That couldn’t be more perfect for ‘Neon Church.’”

You can check out the first-of-its-kind lyric video on YouTube now.

Both “Neon Church” and the new track “Thought About You” are from Tim’s new album, which is expected sometime in 2019.

