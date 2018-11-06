Watch now: Tim McGraw takes you to “Neon Church” in dramatic new video
By News Desk
|
Nov 6, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

Columbia NashvilleYou can check out Tim McGraw’s new video for “Neon Church” on YouTube now. The video premiered this weekend in New York City’s Times Square and on CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown.

In the clip, Tim sings his latest hit while sitting on a church pew, juxtaposed against a neon sign, as a traveler arrives in a small town. Along the way, we meet some of the residents of the town, who eventually gather in a bar.

“The song has a lot of grit, and there’s a darkness to it,” Tim explains. “So we wanted the video to carry some of that darkness and moodiness.”

“But you also have the neon… the light,” he continues. “Neon light is literally the calling card to a bar — you also have the human light that calls people to be together.”

“We’re all a little broken, but that doesn’t mean we don’t each carry some light,” he adds, hinting at the video’s close.

You’ll want to be sure to stick around until the end of the “Neon Church” video, because there’s a pretty dramatic surprise in its last moments.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

