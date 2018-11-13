Watch now: This is the year that CMA nominees Midland finally “grow up”

ABC/Image Group LAMidland has three CMA nominations going into Wednesday night’s awards show: New Artist, Vocal Group of the Year and Single of the Year, for “Drinking Problem.” Group member Cameron Duddy says that while it’d be “an honor” to get any of them, he knows which category he’d prefer to win.

“You don’t practice being a new artist, but you do practice being a vocal group,” Cameron tells ABC Radio. “That’s something that we’ve been working diligently for the better part of four or five years.”

While Midland has been attending the CMA Awards for a few years now, this is the first year that they’re both nominated and performing on the telecast. As a result, frontman Mark Wystrach says they’re going to have to slow things down a bit.

“Yeah, the last couple of years, we were just partying our tails off, having a good ol’ time, open bar — the stories were abundant and ludicrous…this year we’re in bed 10:30, 11 o’clock, trying to protect our voices and being responsible,” he explains. “This is Midland growing up!”

Tune into the 52nd Annual CMA Awards Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see the grown-up Midland perform, and maybe take home a trophy or three.

