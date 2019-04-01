Watch now: Midland revives the line dance with “Mr. Lonely”
Apr 1, 2019

ABC/Image Group LAIf you wonder how serious Midland is about their retro vibe, all you need to do is check out the lead single from their forthcoming sophomore album: “Mr. Lonely” opens with a DwightYoakam-inspired guitar lick and even has its own line dance.

“Long live the blues/They’re keeping me in business/Someone to dance/Someone to party/Whatever they need they call me/Mr. Lonely,” Mark WystrachCameron Duddy, and Jess Carson sing on the new track.

If you’d like to start learning the steps to the line dance, all you need to do is check out the “Mr. Lonely” video on YouTube.

It does come with a disclaimer, however: “This was filmed on the set of one of our favorite shows, The Ranch, at Netflix studios. Thanks to the team at Netflix for letting us destroy your set.”

Meanwhile, Midland is nominated for both Group of the Year and Video of the Year for their previous hit, “Burn Out,” at the upcoming ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

