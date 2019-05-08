Watch now: Luke Combs sings the praises of “Beer” in new video

ABC/Image Group LALuke Combs not only dropped his long-awaited single, “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” on Wednesday — he was also ready with the video as well. He premiered the clip on YouTube Music around noon, after a short chat with his fans.

The video is a throwback to the North Carolina native’s beginnings: A waitress brings him a beer as he starts to play for a nearly-empty bar. Along the way, the clip illustrates some of the scenarios from the song, particularly the “diamond rings and football teams have torn this boy apart” line.

As Luke continues to sing, the bar grows more crowded, with one man who’s remembering a botched marriage proposal, and another who’s recalling a missed field goal that cost his team a win. But just like the song suggests, Luke’s growing audience seems to be finding solace in both their beer and his music.

By the end of Luke’s performance, however, the bar is almost vacant again, leaving him to remark, “A lot of lively folks in the crowd tonight,” before unleashing a hysterical laugh.

You can check out the “Beer Never Broke My Heart” video on YouTube now. And if you wonder exactly what kind of beer Luke prefers, the waitress hands him a Miller Lite in the first scene.

