Watch now: Kelly Clarkson covers Miranda Lambert on Meaning of Life Tour kickoff
By News Desk
|
Jan 28, 2019 @ 9:07 AM

ABC/Image Group LAKelly Clarkson delivered a soulful take on Miranda Lambert’s “Tin Man” Thursday night during the kickoff of her Meaning of Life Tour in Oakland, California.

Since Kelly’s vowed to go live every night on Facebook during the trek, you can check out her take on Miranda’s ACM Song of the Year. You’ll need to skip ahead to 12:25 to hear “Tin Man.”

“She is one hell of a writer!” Kelly said after her performance. “I hope I did it justice, Miranda.”

“I love that song. When I heard it, I happened to be cleaning out my closet…” she explained, “and I had my phone on and that came on and I was like, ‘Whaaaat?’ I was bawling. My husband walks in and was like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I was a sobbing mess.”

“There’s nothing greater than a writer writing something that you feel like you’ve felt,” she added. “I know that sounds so cheesy but it’s the most connecting thing ever and I adore it.”

“I love that song. I love a lot of her songs.”

Kelly’s tour continues through March 30, with Kelsea Ballerini  opening the dates.  On opening night, Kelly, Kelsea and the tour’s other opening act, Brynn Cartelli, all teamed up for a version of Kelly’s hit “Miss Independent.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Bryan Loses Luggage and Laughs “Doin’ Fine”: Lauren Alaina’s chillin’ on the beach in her first post since calling off her engagement Hot Country Knights gone wild: Dierks Bentley has some advice for his alter ego Love Wins: Carrie Underwood welcomes new son Jacob Bryan Fisher “What Makes You…” more exhausted? Luke Bryan reveals between touring and “American Idol,” it’s hard to say Watch now: Dierks Bentley lights the flame on the Burning Man Tour
Comments