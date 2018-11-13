Watch now: Dan + Shay’s hearts are overflowing, and so is their liquor cabinet

ABC/Image Group LADan + Shay are nominated for four CMA Awards on Wednesday’s ABC telecast, and Dan Smyers says it’s all down to one specific song: “Tequila,” which was a massive hit for the duo.

“It’s changed our lives,” Dan Smyers tells ABC Radio. “This is the moment where we’re actually feeling it all sink in. ‘Cause it’s been such a busy year, we’ve been on the road non-stop. Being able to come back here [to Nashville] and have people say, ‘You guys are nominated for all these awards!’ — it’s like, ‘Maybe this is real life!’”

“It’s felt like a dream up ’til now. It’s felt surreal but we’re trying to soak it in,” he adds. “It goes by fast, so we’re trying to appreciate the moment.”

In addition to being nominated for Single, Song and Music Video of the Year for “Tequila,” Dan + Shay are also up for Vocal Duo of the Year. Shay Mooney says that’s the category he’d most like to win.

“I feel like that’s a really [competitive] category, so that would definitely mean a lot,” he tells ABC Radio. “We love all the guys — and ladies — in that category.”

Win or lose, though, Dan + Shay will definitely have enough booze on hand to either celebrate or drown their sorrows. As Dan explains, fans have been giving them bottles of tequila all year long.

“Dude, my liquor cabinet — it overflowed!” he laughs. “I had to go to the upstairs closet. It’s filled with tequila — it’s incredible! It’s a great problem. Whenever friends come over, we go through it but the supply is ample, if you will, right now. It’s good!”





