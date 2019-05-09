Watch now: Cole Swindell sends love to “Mama back home” in “The Ones Who Got Me Here”

ABC/Image Group LAJust in time for Mother’s Day, Cole Swindell has released a new live version of the album track, “The Ones Who Got Me Here.”

“The ones still around, the ones that are gone/My biggest fan, Mama back home,” he sings in the bridge of the sentimental song. “All the truth and all the dares/All the longshot late-night prayers.”

The live take on “The Ones Who Got Me Here” was recorded last August at Joe’s Live in Rosemont, Illinois, during Cole’s tour surrounding the release of his latest album, All of It. You can check out the new version on YouTube now.

Mother’s Day, of course, is Sunday.

Meanwhile, “Love You Too Late,” the follow-up to Cole’s Grammy-nominated number one hit, “Break Up in the End,” is currently in country’s top thirty.

