Watch now: Chris Janson and his family celebrate the holidays in “It Is Christmas” video

ABC/Image Group LAChris Janson invites country fans into his home this holiday season for his first-ever Christmas song, “It Is Christmas.” The nearly three-minute accompanying music video stars Chris and his family as they celebrate the holiday.

A touching and vivid ballad that paints a picture of the Janson household during the holidays, the song comes to life in the music video. Chris, his wife, Kelly, and their four children are seen gathering around the table, the tree and the piano together.

“We’re making memories we never gonna forget / I wish every day would feel just like this,” Chris croons at the song’s close.

“Christmas is my favorite time of year, and it’s very dear to my heart,” Chris says in a statement. “To know me is to know that I love being around family and close friends, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here.”

“If you’re a fan of traditional Christmas songs, I think you’ll enjoy this one,” he adds. “Thank you all for the support, and for watching!”

Ahead of the holidays, Chris continues to headline the Waitin’ On 5 Tour, which runs through February.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.