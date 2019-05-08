Watch now: Cam and Diplo conquer Stagecoach in new “So Long” video

ABC/Image Group LAIf you’d like to experience a taste of California’s massive Stagecoach festival, all you need to do is check out the new video by Cam and electronic producer/deejay Diplo.

The pair played the massive gathering in Indio, California a couple weeks ago, and it proved to be the perfect place to shoot the new clip for their new collaboration, “So Long.”

Cam sings the early part of the song on the back of a moving golf cart, while Diplo seems to be struggling to gain some country cred: He attempts to tend to farm animals, and dons a cowboy hat and boots as well.

There’s no shortage of celebrities in the video, either. Diplo hangs out with country legend Dwight Yoakam, and rubs elbows with Billy Ray Cyrus and rapper Lil Nas X, who have a massive countrified pop hit with “Old Town Road.”

Diplo also throws back some drinks with Food Network star Guy Fieri. If you watch closely, you’ll spot a couple quick shots of Sam Hunt as well.

As the clip closes, Diplo puts on an elaborate, bedazzled suit bearing his name that may very well have been made by famed designer Manuel. Cam finishes the song during Diplo’s Stagecoach set.

You can check out the “So Long” video on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.