Watch now: Brett Young jumps in for some “Cooleyhighharmony” on new “CMT Crossroads” with Boyz II Men
By News Desk
|
Mar 14, 2019 @ 11:21 AM

ABC/Image Group LA – In songs like his #1, “Mercy,” Brett Young’s always been in touch with his R&B side. But on his new episode of CMT Crossroads with Boys II Men, the California native flexes his rhythm and blues muscles even more.

For the first taste of the special, recorded February 28 in Studio A of the Grand Ole Opry House, you can check out the new “Motownphilly” sneak peek on YouTube. Brett jumps in to sing a section of the threesome’s debut 1991 single from their album Cooleyhighharmony.

You can catch the full CMT Crossroads: Boyz II Men & Brett Young special Wednesday, March 27 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

