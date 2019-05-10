Watch now: Brett Young and Charles Kelley are “Here Tonight” for the new “Acoustic Sessions” series

ABC/Image Group LALady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley joins Brett Young for the first installment of his new Acoustic Sessions series.

For the debut of the YouTube series, the pair perform a stripped-down version of Brett’s multi-week number one they wrote together, “Here Tonight.”

The song was written during Lady A’s 2017 You Look Good Tour, and it was Charles who originally sang the demo. On the new version of Brett’s fifth consecutive chart topper, Charles harmonizes on the chorus before taking the second verse.

You can check out the Acoustic Sessions version of “Here Tonight” on YouTube now. Expect more videos to follow in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting to see what Brett will choose as the next single from his sophomore Ticket to L.A. album.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.