Watch Nothing But Thieves’ multi-dimensional “Real Love Song” video
Sony Music UK/RCA RecordsNothing But Thieves has premiered the video for the band’s new single, “Real Love Song.”
The clip begins in a futuristic city before transforming into a trippy, animated world, cut with performance footage of the English rockers. You can watch it now on YouTube.
“As an audience, we are often presented something that is excessive or overblown, especially when it comes to love stories,” NBT says. “We wanted the video to capture the irony of the song whilst making sure it was still affecting.”
“Real Love Song” will appear on the upcoming Nothing But Thieves album Moral Panic, due out October 23. It also includes the single “Is Everybody Going Crazy?”
By Josh Johnson
