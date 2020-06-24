Watch Nirvana & Pearl Jam’s ‘Unplugged’ concerts during MTV’s “Flashback Friday”
Courtesy MTVMTV is re-airing Nirvana and Pearl Jam‘s MTV Unplugged performances this Friday, June 26, as part of the network’s “Flashback Friday: Made in New York” programming stunt.
You can watch the two grunge bands’ classic acoustic sets back-to-back starting Friday at 11 p.m. ET.
Pearl Jam filmed their Unplugged concert in 1992, while Nirvana’s special — widely considered to be one of, if not the best show in the series — was recorded in 1993, just five months before Kurt Cobain‘s death. The Martin acoustic guitar Cobain played during Unplugged just sold at auction for a record six million dollars.
As part of “Flashback Friday,” MTV will also be airing past episodes of series including Yo! MTV Raps, The Real World: New York, and the VMAs, as well as six hours of music videos.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.