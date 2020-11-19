      Weather Alert

Watch Nick Jonas in trailer for new sci-fi film 'Chaos Walking'

Nov 19, 2020 @ 12:00pm

Murray CloseWe’ve got a trailer for Nick Jonas‘ new movie, Chaos Walking.

Based on the young adult sci-fi trilogy of the same name, the movie features Star Wars star Daisy Ridley as Viola, a young woman who crash-lands on a distant planet where there are no women. All the men on the planet are afflicted by “the Noise” — a phenomenon which allows their thoughts to be heard at all times.

Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame plays Todd, who ends up protecting Viola when her life is threatened.  Nick plays Davy Prentiss Jr., a soldier and son of the evil mayor, played by Mads Mikkelsen.

Chaos Walking is Nick’s first movie since the two he appeared in in 2019: Midway and Jumanji: The Next Level. The movie will be released on January 22.  Nick’s also signed on to the action thriller The Blacksmith, playing a weapons expert who has to go on the run with only his unique skills to help him survive.

By Andrea Dresdale
