Watch new video for The White Stripes' debut single, “Let's Shake Hands”
Nicky J. Sims/RedfernsA new video for The White Stripes‘ debut single “Let’s Shake Hands” is streaming now on YouTube.
The clip features a peppermint candy melting over archival live footage. It ends with a note from Jack and Meg White reading, “My sister thanks you and I thank you,” a reference to the fact that the duo claimed to be brother and sister publicly early in their career before it was revealed that they were actually an ex-married couple.
“Let’s Shake Hands” is included on the new White Stripes Greatest Hits compilation, which is out today. The album consists of 26 tracks total from throughout the now-defunct band’s career, such as “Seven Nation Army,” “Fell in Love with a Girl,” “Blue Orchid” and “Icky Thump.”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.