Watch Mr. Bungle’s creepy video for “Eracist”
Ipecac RecordingsMr. Bungle has premiered the video for “Eracist,” a song off the Mike Patton-led band’s upcoming album, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo.
The creepy clip seems to be the result of stuffing every season of American Horror Story into a single, four-minute visual. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo consists of newly recorded renditions of songs from Mr. Bungle’s 1986 demo of the same name, as well as various covers. It’ll be released October 30.
Original members Patton, Trevor Dunn and Trey Spruance recorded The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo along with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)