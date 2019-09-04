Watch Miranda Lambert Slash Inflatable Ball Onstage, Apparently not a Beach Ball Fan
Another beach ball was deemed a casualty at the hands of Miranda Lambert on Friday night. (August 30)
Beach balls have been the “enemy” to Lambert. Fan video showed Lambert grabbing the ball and walking over to her drummer where she keeps a pocket knife for stray beach balls.
“I love y’all, but we’re not at the damn beach,” Lambert said from the stage. “We’re singing country music tonight,” after slashing the beach ball.
“I just feel like people are so distracted from the music when they’re trying to worry about a beach ball hitting them in the head and bouncing around like a volleyball,” Lambert stated back in 2009.
Beach balls have since become a tradition at Lambert’s concerts with people getting a kick out of watching her demolish them. Here’s the video and story from Taste of Country.