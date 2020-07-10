      Weather Alert

Watch Mike Shinoda’s video for “Open Door”

Jul 10, 2020 @ 2:00pm

Kenji Kobayashi ProductionsMike Shinoda has premiered the video for “Open Door,” a track off his new solo album, Dropped Frames, Vol. 1.

The clip illustrates how the Linkin Park co-vocalist/multi-instrumentalist created the song during his daily Twitch livestreams, and features footage of the seven fans he chose to sing on the tune. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Dropped Frames, Vol. 1, which dropped today, was created entirely during Shinoda’s Twitch streams. It’s all instrumental, with the exception of “Open Door.”

Shinoda released his debut solo album, Post Traumatic, in 2018.

By Josh Johnson
