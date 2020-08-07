Watch Metallica rehearse together in person
Credit: Ross HalfinMetallica is back to rehearsing in person again.
The metal legends have uploaded video to their Instagram Story, showing them jamming the intro to “Creeping Death” together at their usual HQ. Drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo are all wearing masks or face coverings in the clip, though frontman James Hetfield is not.
Prior to this rehearsal, which is dated Thursday, August 6, the Metallica members has communicating virtually and holding weekly Zoom catch-ups. In May, they released a quarantined version of “Blackened,” with each member jamming along to the track while isolated in their respective homes.
Metallica hasn’t played a show since September 2019, when they performed two orchestra-accompanied concerts in San Francisco. Those dates, dubbed S&M2, were recorded for an upcoming box set, which will be released August 28.
By Josh Johnson
