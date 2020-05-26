Watch members of FEVER 333, KsE & more discuss Underoath’s ‘Define the Great Line’ on upcoming livestream
Tooth & Nail Over the past month, Underoath has been hosting weekly stream sessions digging back through past albums in the band’s discography. For this week’s installment, they’ve invited a number of friends to join in on the fun.
FEVER 333‘s Jason Aalon Butler, Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, Beartooth‘s Caleb Shomo, A Day to Remember bassist Josh Woodard, and Thursday guitarist Tom Keely will join Underoath virtually to discuss the group’s 2006 album, Define the Great Line.
The stream begins this Wednesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET via Underoath’s Twitch channel.
Underoath’s most recent album is 2018’s Erase Me, which includes the singles “Rapture” and “ihateit.”
By Josh Johnson
