Watch members of Anthrax, Mastodon & Alice in Chains cover Soundgarden's “Rusty Cage”
A&M RecordsAnthrax‘s Charlie Benante, Mastodon‘s Bill Kelliher and Alice in Chains‘ William DuVall have teamed up for a collaborative cover of the Soundgarden classic “Rusty Cage.”
The performance, which also features bassist Mark Menghi of the band Metal Allegiance, stays pretty close to the original, with DuVall’s grungy Alice vocals naturally fitting right in.
“When [we] decided to jam this one out it was because it moved us when we first heard it and dammit, it still does!” Benante says in an Instagram post. “These guys did an awesome job jamming on this, bravo!”
The video begins with a clip of Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil saying to the camera, “Hi, I’m Kim Thayil, and I approved this message.”
You can watch the “Rusty Cage” cover streaming now on YouTube.
By Josh Johnson
