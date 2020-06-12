Watch Luke Bryan’s new Song And Video For ‘Build Me A Daddy’
For anyone missing your father this month, Luke Bryan has a new track for you. Released on Friday, “Build Me A Daddy” takes the listener on an emotional trip. “Could you build me a daddy? Strong as Superman. Make him ten feet tall, with a southern drawl and a crooked smile if you can. ‘Cause I sure miss him. Maybe you could bring him back?” sings Bryan, narrating a conversation between a child and a carpenter. The forthcoming album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, drops on August 7th.