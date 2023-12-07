98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

WATCH: Luke Bryan Pranks His Son

December 7, 2023 9:49AM CST
Share
WATCH: Luke Bryan Pranks His Son
Luke Bryan backstage GOO 2019

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are known for their annual Pranksmas tradition, where they prank each other and their family members during the holiday season. In a recent prank, Bryan tried to scare his son Bo by wearing a scary mask and waking him up from sleep. However, Bo seemed unfazed by the prank, suggesting that he has seen his fair share of pranks in the past. The Bryans are known for their love of pranks and often share videos of their pranks on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3)

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY PHONEY: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
4

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?

Recent Posts