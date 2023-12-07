WATCH: Luke Bryan Pranks His Son

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are known for their annual Pranksmas tradition, where they prank each other and their family members during the holiday season. In a recent prank, Bryan tried to scare his son Bo by wearing a scary mask and waking him up from sleep. However, Bo seemed unfazed by the prank, suggesting that he has seen his fair share of pranks in the past. The Bryans are known for their love of pranks and often share videos of their pranks on social media.

