WATCH LoCash’s NEW PATRIOTIC NEW SONG, VIDEO

LoCash‘s new single is called “Three Favorite Colors,” and it was released on Friday (February 3rd) across all streaming platforms and digital retailers, in addition to the video. Duo members Chris Lucas and Preston Brust co-wrote the patriotic song which includes the lyrics “Yeah, I got three favorite colors / And that’s red, white, and blue.”

LoCash said, “This is a simple song with a whole lot of meaning. ‘Three Favorite Colors’ is about loyalty, patriotism, and unity – we are stronger together and live in the greatest country in the world. If you’re proud to be an American, this one is for you!”

Over the years, LoCash has taken part in several USO tours around the world including visiting U.S. military bases in Cuba, Romania, and Poland.

Yesterday (Sunday, February 12th), the duo co-headlined Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate with Diplo on Super Bowl Sunday in Glendale, AZ.