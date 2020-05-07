Watch livestream of Foo Fighters’ rain-soaked 2011 Lollapalooza set
Credit: Andreas NeumannFoo Fighters‘ 2011 Lollapalooza headlining set will stream live tonight as part of the festival’s “Lolla from The Vault” series.
The 20-song performance featured an extra epic rendition of “My Hero,” thanks to a well-timed rain storm, as well as an onstage collaboration with Lolla founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell on “Everlong.”
You can watch the stream starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET via the Lolla YouTube. While watching, you’ll also have the opportunity to donate to Crew Nation, which is raising money for touring crew members amid COVID-19.
In April, Foo Fighters streamed their 2006 concert at London’s Hyde Park.
Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins also contributed to the BBC’s all-star charity cover of the Foo classic “Times Like These,” which reached number one on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart.
