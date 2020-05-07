      Weather Alert

Watch livestream of Foo Fighters’ rain-soaked 2011 Lollapalooza set

May 7, 2020 @ 11:05am

Credit: Andreas NeumannFoo Fighters‘ 2011 Lollapalooza headlining set will stream live tonight as part of the festival’s “Lolla from The Vault” series.

The 20-song performance featured an extra epic rendition of “My Hero,” thanks to a well-timed rain storm, as well as an onstage collaboration with Lolla founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell on “Everlong.”

You can watch the stream starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET via the Lolla YouTube. While watching, you’ll also have the opportunity to donate to Crew Nation, which is raising money for touring crew members amid COVID-19.

In April, Foo Fighters streamed their 2006 concert at London’s Hyde Park.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins also contributed to the BBC’s all-star charity cover of the Foo classic “Times Like These,” which reached number one on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It