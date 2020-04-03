Watch Lil Wayne and Angie Stone reflect on Betty Wright’s musical legacy on ‘Unsung’
TV OneOn the latest episode of TV One’s docu-series UNSUNG, Betty Wright details her story of adversity, family tragedy and issues with her record label that led to a 30-year battle for control over her music.
Lil Wayne, Angie Stone and DJ Khaled discuss the R&B sensation and her chart-topping records like 1971’s “Clean Up Woman,” which landed at No. 2 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart.
Known as “The Mother of Freestyle,” Betty Wright paved the way for artists such as Lisa Lisa and The Cover Girls with her blend of Latin-inspired percussion, dance and hip-hop that took over the 80’s club scene and scored 10 top-20 hits.
In the trailer, R&B singer Angie Stone described Wright’s approach on the song “Clean Up Woman,” as strong and defiant. “You believed her!” She praised, “I can see the woman with the broom and the whole nine.”
Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled reminisced on her sassy delivery on the hit “Tonight is the Night.”
Wright has sung background for music icons like Stevie Wonder and worked with Bobby Caldwell, Larry Blackmon and Gloria Estefan. Some of her closet friends are the legendary Chaka Khan and 2 Live Crew‘s Uncle Luke.
The R&B sensation once served as the vocal coach for Beyoncé, who sampled her 1968 song “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do” song on “Upgrade U” featuring Jay-Z in 2006.
Catch Betty Wright’s episode on UNSUNG Sunday, April 5th 10 p.m. ET.
