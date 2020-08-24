Watch Lauryn Hill perform a six-song medley for Louis Vuitton’s new campaign
Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesVirgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s new Men’s Artistic Director, has tapped 90’s queen Lauryn Hill to promote his Men’s Spring-Summer 2021 Fashion Show in Shanghai.
“Ms. Lauryn Hill is, to me, forever a muse,” Virgil captioned a YouTube video of the campaign featuring Hill performing a six-song medley of classic hits including “Doo Wop (That Thing),” and “Black Rage,” as well as “Guarding the Gates” from the recent Queen & Slim soundtrack.
The majority of the 21-minute, black-and-white video was recorded in July at MLH Studio in New Jersey, though Hill wanders into the woods during the song “Ex-Factor,” from her Grammy-winning debut album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.
It’s been a while since Lauryn released any new music, though her vocals recently appeared on Mariah Carey‘s “Save the Day,” from Mariah’s forthcoming compilation, Rarities.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.