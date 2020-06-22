Watch Lamb of God rip through songs off new self-titled album while quarantined
Credit: Travis ShinnLamb of God has shared a new video featuring a remote, quarantined performance of songs from the band’s just-released self-titled album.
The clip finds all five members of the metal band uniting over video chat for renditions of the tracks “Checkmate” and “New Colossal Hate,” as well as the Ashes of the Wake song “Laid to Rest.” You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
Lamb of God the album was released last Friday. It’s the follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm Und Drang.
In continued celebration of the record’s arrival, frontman Randy Blythe will host an Instagram Live and Reddit AMA session later this week.
Lamb of God is supposed to be on the road right now playing their new tunes on a co-headlining tour with Megadeth, but the run’s been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)