Watch Killswitch Engage perform acoustic, quarantined version of “We Carry On
Credit: Travis ShinnKillswitch Engage has shared an acoustic version of “We Carry On,” a track off the band’s 2016 album, Incarnate.
The updated track was recorded remotely while each of the band members are quarantined in their respective homes. You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.
“This song is a deep one for me,” says frontman Jesse Leach. “When I wrote the lyrics, it was originally based off of struggles in a tumultuous, abusive relationship. Little did I know how significant it would eventually be as it has relevance during this strange time of quarantine and uncertainty.”
Killswitch had planned to perform “We Carry On” as part of their set on their spring tour, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most recent Killswitch Engage album is Atonement, which was released last August.
