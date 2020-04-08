Watch K.Flay perform “Western-y” version of “Blood in the Cut” during anniversary livestream
Credit: Koury AngeloOn Tuesday, K.Flay held a livestream to celebrate the three-year anniversary of her 2017 album, Every Where Is Some Where, which features her breakout single, “Blood in the Cut.”
During the stream, K.Flay performed a solo rendition of “Blood in the Cut” on her electric guitar, which she described as a “Western-y, Tarantino version” of the track.
Additionally, K.Flay shared a new video for the Every Where Is Some Where song “Dreamers,” made up of clips submitted by fans.
You can watch the whole anniversary stream now on YouTube.
K.Flay released the follow-up to Every Where Is Some Where, Solutions, in 2019. It includes the singles “Bad Vibes” and “Sister.”
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)