Watch K Camp and D4L’s Fabo in the music video for “Tatted Up”
Grant SpanierRapper K Camp shares the music video for his latest single, “Tatted Up” featuring D4L‘s Fabo.
The two Atlanta natives go back and forth about their appreciation for women with tattoos.
Meanwhile, Fabo likes women with “ratchet tattoos” like cherries on their neck, panthers on their back, or Egyptian hieroglyphics. He’s brought the same unhinged harmonies from Atlanta-based group D4L and their popular 2007 single, “Tattoo.”
“Tatted up like the subway or the bathroom stall / Or the train tracks by the mall, like the studio wall,” Fabo raps. “And she graffitied like Picasso, had a DJ and the whole club / Like a dancer gettin’ ready for degree world/ you tatted up like my dream girl.”
“Tatted Up” song comes from K Camp’s April release, KISS 5, which peaked at number 29 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart featuring collaborations with notable artists such as Ari Lennox, Jeremih, Yella Beezy, Yung Bleu, Wale, 6lack, and more. The album serves as a joint venture between K Camp’s imprint RARE Sound, Empire, and Interscope Records.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.