Watch John Fogerty play “Centerfield” in Dodger Stadium while celebrating his 75th birthday
Greg Taylor/The DodgersThe Los Angeles Dodgers helped John Fogerty celebrate his 75th birthday in a big way Thursday, inviting the ex-Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman and some family members to perform his baseball-themed 1985 solo anthem “Centerfield” in the outfield of an empty Dodger Stadium.
Fogerty was joined by his musical children Shane, Tyler and Kelsy for the performance, which you can watch now on John’s official YouTube channel.
“Since I was a little boy I always dreamed of playing centerfield,” Fogerty says in statement. “It took 75 years! Although it looks a little different than what that young boy dreamed, I couldn’t have imagined I would have my whole team, my kids playin’ ‘Centerfield’ with me. A home run for sure.”
At the end of the video, Fogerty and his kids are joined by his wife Julie and other family members, who sing “Happy Birthday” to the rock legend and present him with a baseball-shaped birthday cake.
As previously reported, Fogerty has been posting a series of videos on his YouTube channel of him performing various songs from his back catalog with Shane, Tyler and Kelsy at his L.A.-area residence while in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, Fogerty released a digital EP titled Fogerty’s Factory featuring seven recent performances with his kids.
By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.