Watch Jhené Aiko’s soothing NPR Tiny Desk concert
Joseph Okpako/WireImageR&B singer Jhené Aiko performed an eight-song meditation session of Chilimbo hits and fan-favorites for NPR’s popular Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.
The Cali native truly has the voice of an angel, singing tracks like “Lotus Intro,” “Summer 2020,” and “Born Tired.”
From her 2011 Sailing Souls mixtape, Aiko performed “Do Better Blues” and “Stranger.” She also performed “W.A.Y.S,” “Eternal Sunshine” and “To Love & Die,” from 2014’s Souled Out.
Accompanied by her masked band, Aiko brought the calm and serene vibes, displaying the healing powers of her crystal singing bowls, a technique she’s used to host meditation sessions in the past.
This might be the closest we get to seeing Aiko perform Chilimbo live for the time being, so take it all in.
Aiko released her third studio album in March with features from her Detroit 2 beau Big Sean, plus John LegendH.E.R., Future, Miguel, and more. Chilombo is also the singer’s legal surname, which means “wild beast.”
In July, Jhené returned to release the Chilombo deluxe version with nine new tracks and guest appearances from Cali natives Kehlani, Snoop Dogg and others. This summer, Aiko was named one of Spotify’s most-streamed R&B artists, along with Kehlani, Summer Walker, H.E.R. andPARTYNEXTDOOR.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.