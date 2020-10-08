Watch Jerry Cantrell & Duff McKagan cover “A Satisfied Mind” in honor of Jimmy Carter’s birthday
Duff McKagan & Jerry Cantrell in 2006; Annamaria DiSanto/WireImageAlice in Chains‘ Jerry Cantrell and Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan have teamed up to perform the oft-covered song “A Satisfied Mind” in honor of former president Jimmy Carter, who turned 96 earlier this month.
Before launching into the song, the two Seattle rockers share their appreciation for Carter’s support for school art programs and his environmental work, particularly with planting Paulownia trees, which provided the wood for McKagan’s guitar.
“Duff McKagan and Jerry Cantrell would like to wish former president Jimmy Carter a happy 96th Birthday and highlight all he’s done to help create a sustainable future for mankind!” reads a description of the video, which you can watch now streaming on YouTube.
“A Satisfied Mind” was originally written by Joe “Red” Hayes and Jack Rhodes. It’s been covered by artists including Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Lindsey Buckingham.
By Josh Johnson
