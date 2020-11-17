Watch Jack White break down his “Three-Wheel-Motion Low Rider” guitar
Credit: David James SwansonJack White is known to be fond of various knickknacks and gadgets, especially when it comes to his guitars, but he may have outdone himself this time.
In a new video, the White Stripes/Dead Weather/Raconteurs rocker shows off his customized “Three-Wheel-Motion Low Rider” Telecaster, which he designed with the help the Fender Custom Shop.
As for what “Three-Wheel-Motion Low Rider” means, White explains that the guitar features “a lot of contraptions…to make my life more difficult.” What it really means is that it features a whole bunch of gadgets to make the guitar sound like only Jack White can.
After you watch the video, which is streaming now on YouTube, you can hear White shred the Three-Wheel-Motion Low Rider on “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying),” a track off the latest Racs album, Help Us Stranger.
Meanwhile, you can hear even more Jack White on the upcoming White Stripes Greatest Hits compilation, due out December 4.
By Josh Johnson
