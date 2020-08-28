Watch I Prevail’s video for current single, “Every Time You Leave”
Courtesy Fearless RecordsI Prevail has premiered the video for “Every Time You Leave,” the current single off the band’s latest album, Trauma.
The clip explores how wartime impacts the families of the soldiers fighting. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
“Every Time You Leave,” which features guest vocals from Delaney Jane, currently sits in the top 20 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart. I Prevail previously hit number one on the ranking with the Trauma single “Hurricane.”
By Josh Johnson
