Watch how Justin Simien’s Hulu film ‘Bad Hair’ pokes fun at racist beauty norms
Photo by: Tobin Yellan/HuluJust in time for Halloween, Hulu has released the first official trailer to Justin Simien‘s horror satire Bad Hair.
The film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and is Simien’s second feature after Dear White People, which was turned into a Netflix series.
Set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman named Anna, played by Elle Lorraine, who gets a weave in order to assimilate to the world of music television. However, when her career begins to flourish, she soon learns that her “new hair may have a mind of its own.”
“It wants to take over us,” Lorraine says of her long tresses in the trailer.
The film also stars Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoah, Kelly Rowland, Blair Underwood, James Van Der Beek, and Usher Raymond.
Bad Hair hits Hulu on October 23.
By Candice Williams
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.