Watch Hollywood Undead battle a quarantine “Nightmare” in new video
BMGHollywood Undead has premiered the video for “Nightmare,” a track off the group’s latest album, New Empire, Vol. 1.
The very apt-for-the-times clip captures the Hollywood Undead members in their quarantined lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nightmares are defined as dreams that bring out strong feelings of fear, terror, distress or anxiety,” the band says. “They feel more vivid or intense than a bad dream, and nightmares are often differentiated from dreams when they cause the sleeper to actually wake up and experience intense feelings upon waking.”
You can watch the “Nightmare” video streaming now on YouTube.
New Empire, Vol. 1 was released in February. It also includes the single “Already Dead.”
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)