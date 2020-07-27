Watch H.E.R, Tank and the Bangas, Vic Mensa & more perform at the Lolla2020 virtual festival

Courtesy of LollapaloozaIn exchange for the 2020 Lollapalooza being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are transforming the festival into an epic four-night virtual experience.
The virtual event, dubbed, Lolla2020, will feature archived footage of sets from festivals past, as well as brand-new performances from DJ Carnage, H.E.R., Pink Sweat$, SAYMYNAME, music group Tank and the Bangas, rapper Vic Mensa, and many more.
Fans can also look forward to performances from rap duo Run the Jewels, “historic headlining sets” from Chance The Rapper and OutKast, as well as special appearances from LL Cool J, Chuck D, Common, former first ladyMichelle Obama,and Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.
The broadcast will also highlight causes important to the festival’s history, community and home of Chicago, such as Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, Equal Justice Initiative, and When We All Vote.
Lolla2020 will broadcast exclusively on YouTube, July 30 through August 2, on the same days as the originally scheduled in-person festival in Chicago. For the full lineup, visit Lollapalooza.com.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.