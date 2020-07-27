Watch Glass Animals’ outdoor performance of “Heat Waves” in front of ‘Dreamland’ billboard
Credit: Elliott ArndtWith concerts still mostly on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Glass Animals took their music to the streets of London.
Over the weekend, frontman Dave Bayley and guitarist Drew MacFarlane staged an impromptu performance in front of a billboard promoting the upcoming Glass Animals album, Dreamland, posted in the London borough Hackney. The duo played a socially distanced version of their band’s new single “Heat Waves.”
“Thank you [people] of Hackney, that was weird,” Glass Animals proclaimed of the performance. You can watch it now streaming via the group’s Facebook page.
Dreamland, which also features the single “Your Love (Déjà Vu),” is due out August 7.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.