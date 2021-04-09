Watch Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen find out they are ACM Winners!
Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are both early ACM Awards winners, being named New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively. Keith Urban surprised them both with a personalized video card in where he shared the good news yesterday (Thursday, April 8th). They will both perform live on the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18th on CBS.
Jimmie and Gabby will join more than 25 artists who will perform 30+ songs from three iconic Country Music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Previously announced performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans, and Chris Young.
Additional details on the performances including collaborations and surprising moments will be announced in the coming days.
Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will co-host the awards for the first time together. Keith hosted solo last year.