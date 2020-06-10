Watch Foo Fighters, Metallica & more on ‘Offstage with DWP’ streaming series
Courtesy Danny Wimmer PresentsVideos of Foo Fighters, Metallica and more will be featured on Offstage with DWP, a new streaming series from festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents.
Offstage with DWP will feature footage from past Danny Wimmer Presents festivals, which include Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Louder than Life, Sonic Temple and Welcome To Rockville.
The first installment airs this Friday, June 12 with a full replay of Metallica’s 2017 headlining set at the now-defunct DWP festival Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio.
Upcoming content also includes footage of Dave Grohl and company’s headlining performance at Sonic Temple 2019, interviews with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Brent Smith of Shinedown, Randy Blythe of Lamb of God, and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, and acoustic performances from Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, and Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger.
For more info, visit DannyWimmerPresents.com.
By Josh Johnson
