Watch Florence + the Machine perform during tonight’s “A Moment with the Met” livestream
Kieran Frost/RedfernsThe 2020 Met Gala was supposed to take place Monday, but the annual star-studded event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while you won’t be able to take bets for some time on what replica body part Jared Leto will bring to the red carpet, you can still enjoy an online version of the Met Gala, featuring a performance by Florence + the Machine.
Florence Welch and company are playing “A Moment with the Met,” a livestreamed event starting tonight at 6 p.m. ET via the Vogue YouTube channel. Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour will also give an address during the stream.
“It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways,” Wintour says. “So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment — one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy.”
Meanwhile, Florence + the Machine released a new song called “Light of Love” in April. Proceeds from the track will be donated to the U.K.’s Intensive Care Society for COVID-19 relief.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.