Watch Eddie Vedder hit a baseball while surfing in support of #TrickShot4Snowy charity campaign
Jim Bennett/Getty ImagesPearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder is a man of many talents, and that apparently includes the ability to hit a baseball while surfing.
Now, you may be asking yourself, “Why is Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder hitting a baseball while surfing?” Well, if the answer “Why not?” doesn’t satisfy you, Vedder was participating in the #TrickShot4Snowy charity campaign.
Much like the Ice Bucket Challenge, #TrickShot4Snowy hopes to raise money and awareness for ALS. It was started by the Calgary Flames hockey team in honor of their assistant general manager Chris Snow, who’s been diagnosed with the disease. Instead of dumping an ice cold bucket of water on your head, #TrickShot4Snowy asks you to attempt a sports trick shot, and then challenge a friend to do the same.
Vedder was challenged by Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein, thus the aforementioned surfing and baseball hitting. You can watch him complete his #TrickShot4Snowy via Pearl Jam’s Twitter.
As for who he challenged, Vedder called out Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and hockey star Chris Chelios.
By Josh Johnson
