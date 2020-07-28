Watch Earthgang’s Olu cover Marvin Gaye’s classic hit “What’s Going On”
Jason Koerner/Getty ImagesEarthGang member Olu has flexed his impressive vocal talents, singing a cover of Marvin Gaye‘s 1971 hit “What’s Going On.”
The Dreamville artist dedicated his bedroom performance to his late father, Milton Ahdwele Fann. In an op-ed for DJBooth, Olu explained why he chose to sing one of his father’s favorite songs.
“This cover is my gift to my father and anyone separated from loved ones or feeling low or apathetic about the current state of our world,” the “Sacrifices” rapper said. “Y’all keep your heads high and your spirits higher. We will get through this and love more and more on the other side.”
Music had become cathartic for Olu, who recently marked the two-year anniversary of his father’s passing. Aside from his struggles, he’s had to deal with the state of the world while fighting “racism, sexism, classicism, and individualism.”
Olu hopes Marvin’s words will offer a sense of hope and inspiration to all when the world feels upside down.
“It’s a reminder that somewhere, some of us, most of us do care,” he said. “We see with our hearts and think with them, too. That even if we’re trapped in the rat race, we know this isn’t the answer. We know there is more love in us.”
By Rachel George
