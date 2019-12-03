Watch Dolly Parton Perform Jolene at Opry
The Grand Ole Opry celebrated Dolly Parton?s 50th anniversary as an Opry member on Oct. 12 with two sold-out shows honoring the country icon. NBC turned the two-show celebration into a two-hour TV special, Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry, which debuted on Nov. 26.
The show featured Opry performances from Dolly, Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr. and more.
Dolly took the stage to perform a cache of her fan-favorite hits, including “Joshua,” “My Tennessee Mountain Home,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “Here You Come Again,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene,” which you can watch below.