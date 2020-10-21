Watch Dolly Parton Make Stephen Colbert Cry… for Real…
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
…While She Sings “Bury Me Beneath the Willow”
Dolly Parton appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Tuesday night (October 20th).
The legendary singer and songwriter discussed her new book, “Songteller,” as well as her Christmas album; before she spontaneously started singing the Bluegrass favorite, “Bury Me Beneath the Willow.”
Colbert couldn’t seem to hold back the tears. So, Dolly stopped singing abruptly and said, “So I better hush before you cry yourself to death and you can’t finish the show.”
“Like a lot of Americans, I’m under a lot of stress, right now, Dolly.” Colbert laughed, while he wiped his eyes.
Rolling Stone has the video, here.
When Stephen added, “sometimes there’s nothing happier than a good cry,” Dolly replied: “Water’s good to warsh it out… Cleans your soul.”
[Is there a song which makes you cry, every time you hear it? ]